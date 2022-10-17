PTI's long march: IHC orders ICT police not to 'unnecessarily harass' public

Islamabad High Court building. — IHC official website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to refrain from harassing the public unnecessarily in connection with the impending long march of the PTI.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the remarks while hearing a petition against the police actions ahead of the PTI’s expected long march. The petition was filed by former advocate general Niazullah Niazi.

During the course of the proceedings, Justice Minallah inquired about the nature of the lists being prepared by the police.

Responding to a question, the state counsel apprised the court that the lists were being prepared upon the orders of IG Islamabad police. The lawyer admitted that the police sought surety bonds from the citizens.

Reprimanding the police officials, Justice Minallah declared it “harassment”.

Expressing his displeasure over the police’s actions, the judge remarked that the procedure adopted by the police for surety bonds was also illegal.



At this, the police officials apprised the court that the report was prepared by the special branch and sent to the IG. Later, the IG forwarded the report to the police department.

In compliance with the IG’s order, the local police sought surety bonds from the people mentioned in the report, in view of the risk of law and order situation in the federal capital, said the police officials.

In its application, the petitioner said that only a magistrate can seek a surety bond.

He maintained that the police have no power to seek surety bonds from any citizen.

The court ordered the prosecutor to satisfy the court regarding the list prepared by the special branch at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till next Saturday.