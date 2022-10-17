King Charles feels Buckingham Palace is ‘not sustainable’

King Charles III reportedly ‘doesn’t want to move into Buckingham Palace just yet and continue living in Clarence House.

According to The Sunday Times, the 73-year-old thinks ‘the big house'doesn’t 'fit for purpose in the modern world.'

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet: “I know he is no fan of ‘the big house’, as he calls the palace.”

“He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world,” the source added.

“He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable,” the insider said while adding that Camilla also feels the same way.

Meanwhile, the palace has been undergoing renovations which is expected to finish by 2027.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilised for official business wherever practicable.”