'The Flash' star Ezra Miller career is at stake: Here's why

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller's career is at stake: Here's why

The Flash star Ezra Miller's troubles are not over, as the actor could go to prison for 26 years if the charges are proven. However, the actor pleaded not guilty to felony for burglary charges in Vermont.

According to Deadline, the 30-yar-old may get a maximum of 26 years in prison with north of $2,000 in fines if proven guilty of stealing three bottles of liquor charges.

The Fantastic Beasts actor gave consent to five conditions that the Hollywood actor "can't have any contact with neighbour Isaac Winokur or Aiden Early, either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media" and "can't abuse or harass them as well" ordered SC judge McDonald-Cady.

"We agree to those conditions," said Miller's attorney Lisa Skelkrot who sat with the actor in her Burlington, VT Office.

In response to those conditions, Miller told the judge, "I do understand"

Warner Bros reportedly reined in Ezra Miller for his odd behaviour. They promised to seek treatment after strings of scandals as the actor's much-anticipated $200 million The Flash will roll out next year.