Meghan Markle failed tactic to portray herself as ‘the victim'

Meghan Markle’s tactic to portray herself as ‘the victim’ backfired, gettinher 'a lot of enemies’, said a royal expert.



Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital analysed how the Suits alum struggled to differentiate between a celebrity and a royal.

“If you look at the commercialization Meghan has embarked on, yes, she’s done very well. She’s absolutely up there now, almost with Beyoncé … certainly in her own mind,” he said.

“She’s achieved that. No one’s got a problem with that.”

The expert, however, added that the Duchess of Sussex "has made a lot of enemies out of people that just feel second, to see Meghan as part of her new commercial brand, to be portraying herself as the victim when they themselves feel like they were treated unfairly by her.”