Queen Consort Camilla is all-geared up present Booker Prize 2022

Queen Consort Camilla is all-geared up present the Booker Prize 2022 at a north London ceremony tonight.
As per the announcement, made by Buckingham Palace last Tuesday, Camilla would attend the ceremony after a dinner at the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm.
The ceremony marks the first in-person Booker Prize event since 2019.
As per reports, the Queen Consort will be greeted by Roxane Zand, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, following her introduction to Mark Damazer, chair of the Booker Prize trustees.
Camilla will also meet Truda Spruyt, managing director of the organiser of the event, Four Communications.
Moreover, the performers at the event including Dua Lipa, who will also be giving a speech, are also slated to meet the Queen Consort.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez seen getting cozy during a romantic lunch date in Italy
Princess Eugenie posted an adorable photo of her and her mother Sarah Ferguson on social media
Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' has been selected as India's official entry to Oscars
Prince Andrew’s friends slammed convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's backing from prison
Netflix has reportedly warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that their $100m contract could be 'killed'
'Smack That' has over 570 million streams on Spotify and over 950 million views on YouTube