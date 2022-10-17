Jeff Bezos enjoys romantic outing and lunch with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in Italy

Jeff Bezos looked dapper as he enjoyed a PDA-filled outing with her girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in Italy on Saturday.
The Amazon boss, 58, and media personality and host Lauren, 52, were seen getting cozy during a romantic lunch date.
Lauren Wendy Sánchez is an American media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She also appears as co-host on some TV shows.
The pair were photographed while leaning in for a smooch. They fully enjoyed the moments together at the Michelin star Aroma restaurant. Earlier in the day, Lauren and Bezos left onlookers in awe with their outing in Rome.
