King Charles III ‘will always choose’ Queen Camilla over Prince Harry: Expert

King Charles III is reportedly on ‘high alert’ ahead of the release of his son Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, with a royal expert claiming that if Harry attacks his wife Camilla in it, Charles will choose the Queen Consort over Harry.

Talks about Prince Harry detailing his upbringing in the royal family in the book have been rife, with many experts waiting with bated breath to see what the Duke of Sussex has to say about his stepmother, the new Queen Consort Camilla.

Commenting on the same, The Beast’s Tom Sykes said: “It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” he added, before sharing that Prince Harry could ‘undo’ his father’s hard work to build Camilla’s image.