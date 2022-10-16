Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his decision of doing progressive films

Ayushmann Khurrana discusses his movie preferences in a recent interview. According to Hindustan Times, Ayushmann claimed that his USP is making progressive films and that's why he won't make any backward ones.

Ayushmann said that he believes in cinema for a change which is why he appears in movies that have a moral and that is what gives him a unique identity in the film industry.



Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama, "I think it's just that I don't want to do anything regressive. I know, the popular palate is slightly regressive, but I can't change my mindset like that. So, this is my USP, I'll do films which are progressive, that have a moral."

He further added, "I believe in cinema for change and the more people watch it, like it should be a theatrical because it reaches out to more people."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G which was released in theatres on October 14 and is doing well at the box office so far.