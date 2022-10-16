Kourtney Kardashian lavish mansion turns into haunted house

Travis Barker's sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian has embraced the spirit of spooky season by creating her very own house of horrors.
Kourtney, 43, has transformed her $9 million property into an absolute scare fest over recent weeks as she gears up for the big day on October 31. She has pulled out all the stops for her scary Halloween display at home.
The reality star has gone all out in decorating her California-based mansion for Halloween this year with an array of eerie scenes laid out around the house and garden.
The beautiful house has turned into haunted house, looks unrecognisable with terrifying figures and ghoulish designs filling every corner.
The horrific decoration would surely engage all the guests as big skeletons with glowing eyes lit up with red LED's either side of the doorway welcome visitors in as spooky smoke billows around the floor and dark trees loom in an archway ahead with the Halloween theme playing to amp up the scariness.
Kourtney Kardashian hosted a scary cinema night over the weekend to make the most of her decor, sharing snippets of her decorations to her Instagram page.
