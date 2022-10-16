Prince Harry delays memoir to write new chapter about royal family's behaviour

A royal commentator has claimed that King Charles III's disgraced son Prince Harry is writing a new chapter about Royal Family in his book.

Richard Eden said a new chapter will give the royal a chance to respond to stories he was "offended" at the Queen's funeral.



Speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr Eden said: "Jeffrey Archer, well-connected in the published world is saying that Harry is writing a new chapter completely. It will be on the Queen's funeral and the events surrounding it.

The new chapter will give him a chance to address those stories about him being offended by not being able to wear his uniform and then not having the ER letters on his epaulettes."

"This could be a way that all the tenses are correct, referring to the Queen in the past and then having that new chapter could be a quite elegant way to do with it.It would suggest that the book is being delayed so it may come out next spring rather than next month as we've been led to believe."