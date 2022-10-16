Pete Davidson backs Kim Kardashian after Ye's fresh attacks: Report

It looks like Kim's old twin flame Pete Davidson has got her back amid Kanye West's recent drama.
According to Hollywood Life, The SNL comedian texted his ex during recent controversies.
"A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson]," the source said.
"He's in the middle of shooting another movie but he's been in touch. He's such a sweet guy and Kim's grateful they can still be friends."
They continued, "Pete and Kim still talk on occasion, and several weeks after the breakup, they had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other. Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing."
Earlier, a source told People, that Pete is going through Kanye's backlash from his previous 2022 rampage through therapy.
The source confirmed that since April, he "has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help." On Kim's part, "she's been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship."
