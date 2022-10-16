Strictly: Helen Skelton hid behind Gorka Marquez during live show for THIS reason

Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star Helen Skelton was spotted hiding behind her professional partner Gorka Marquez as he talked about her 'difficulties during the live show.



The television presenter, 39, performed the Paso Doble this weekend just a few days after discovering her estranged husband Richie Myler was expecting a baby with his new partner Stephanie Thirkill.

As Helen is going through a difficult yet challenging time of her life the Twinkle-toed star Gorka, 32, attempted to boost her confidence, telling her to 'believe in you please', after seeming to allude to her personal difficulties.

After their dance, Gorka said: 'I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you might not feel that you're beautiful or good enough, or anything, but if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you. Everybody here believes in you, your family believes in you.

'It doesn't matter how many times I say it or the judges say it, or anybody says it, it's only you who is going to be the one who can make the change and the one who needs to believe in you, because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, and an incredible dancer so believe in you please.'

Helen looked awkward as Gorka made his heartfelt speech before diving behind him to hide her face from view.

It comes after it was reported Helen's estranged husband Richie is expecting a child with his new girlfriend Stephanie, six months after he split from Helen.