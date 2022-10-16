'Harry Potter' fans are all saying same thing about Kate Middleton’s outfit

Kate Middleton has been making waves with her voguish style and caught up in the wind are mostly Harry Potter fans.

Fans have been bombarding Twitter to point out the similarities between the Princess of Wales’ recent outfit and the iconic uniform in the mega-hit movie.

The mother-of-three turned heads around in a light blue coat as she left onlookers jaw-dropped with her classy yet stylish looks.

As Kate wore a sleek dress with caped shoulders, People noted that fans were quick to notice the “Beauxbatons realness” of the royal’s look.

“I’ve just been alerted to the very important development that Kate Middleton has enrolled in Beauxbatons Academy and I look forward to seeing if she submits her name for the Triwizard Tournament this year,” one Tweet read.

In the books and films, French school students, portrayed as highly refined and even travelling in magical carriages, wore similar uniforms to Kate’s dress.