Salman Khan adds fuel and congratulates Siddharth Malhotra on wedding with Kiara Advani

Recently, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh appeared on Bigg Boss 16 for the promotion of their film Thank God, where the actor was teased by host Salman Khan about his rumoured wedding with Kiara Advani.
Khan, in teasing manner, congratulated Malhotra. He said: “Congratulation Siddharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?”
Siddharth blushed and responded by saying: “Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion de rahe ho?”
Salman added: “Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai, main Jaanam or Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu.”
The Brother actor said: “Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell.”
Kiara and Siddharth’s have been making news for their rumoured relationship for a while now and they continue to remain in the buzz even today. Earlier, rumours also came out stating that the couple has decided to tie the knot in 2023.
On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra has Indian Police Force, Yodha and Mission Manju in the pipeline, reported PinkVilla.
