Norwegian dance group The Quick Style dominates the stage at Coke Studio concert in Dubai: WATCH

Norwegian dance group The Quick Style dominated the stage at Coke Studio concert in Dubai

The Quick Style, group that went viral for their performance of Kana Yaari at a friend’s wedding, dominated the stage during the live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on October 14.

The show kicked off with a captivating performance of the group on the on the Balochi song Kana Yaari, which is sung by Kaifi Khalil, Eva B and Wahab Ali Bugti.

The group then went on to perform on the song ‘Ya Qurbaan’ by Khumariyaan from season 11 of Coke Studio.

Along with the Quick Style dance crew, Hasan Raheem and Justin Bibis, Faisal Kapadia, the Karakoram, Young Stunners, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill also performed live.



Hassan Raheem took the stage along with Justin Bibis to perform their funky electro song Peechay Hutt. Then, Karakoram opened their set with their popular song Toofaan and then moved on to their rendition of their Coke Studio hit Ye Dunya.

The Young Stunners teamed up with Faisal Kapadia to perform Gumaan, followed by Phir Milenge.

The former Strings bandmember also belted out some epic songs such as Dhaani and Duur. Another act was by Zulfiqar "Xulfi" Jabbar Khan, Laree Choote by Pakistani band Call.

The stage was then taken by Ali Sethi who sang Ishq, Chan Kithan and Chandni Raat and concluded the night with the global hit song Pasoori featuring Shae Gill. For the finale, the crew and all the performers united in stage for the finale.

According to news reports, this was the first ever live performance from Coke Studio at the arena.