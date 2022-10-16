Robbie Coltrane death is 'such a waste', says co-star Miriam Margolyes

Robbie Coltrane death is mourned by co-star and friend Miriam Margolyes.

Speaking on Radio 4 on Saturday, Miriam spoke about the Harry Potter star's looming health concerns.

"He was a very fine actor and a delightful man - he was huge in stature and personality and also in heart," she said;

"I just feel furious that he has died, such a waste. He was exceptional and I am really sad."

She added: "I didn't know he was ill. He just put on too much weight, stupid boy! He was aware of that, I used to wag my finger at him.

"It's such a waste, to think of all that talent. He was just wonderful.

Robbie passed away this week at the age of 72. The actor's last appearance was at The Harry Potter Reunion: Return to Hogwarts.