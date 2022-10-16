Sharon Osbourne 'obsessed' with collecting royal-themed memorabilia

TV star Sharon Osbourne, who has returned to the UK after spending more than 20 years in America -has revealed that she's "obsessed" with collecting royal-themed memorabilia.



The 70-year-old star admitted that "the most British thing I do is collect royal family memorabilia. I’m obsessed!"

The outspoken lady, who was born in Brixton in south London, also told Us Weekly: "One place everyone should visit is London. The most common thing fans say to me on the street is, 'How are Ozzy and the family doing?'"

Earlier this year, Sharon claimed that America has become "a very weird place to live".

Sharon also spoke about her decision to return the UK, explaining: "I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."