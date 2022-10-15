Ekta Kapoor under fire for promoting ‘objectionable content’ in her XXX web series

Ekta Kapoor has recently landed in hot water after promoting “objectionable content” in her web series XXX on Friday.



According to Pinkvilla, the Supreme Court of India criticised the Balaji Telefilms Limited joint managing director and creative head for “polluting minds of the young generation” in a petition filed by Ekta who challenged the arrest warrants issued against her.

“Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?... on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters,” argued a bench of Justices at the Supreme Court.

Reportedly, a trial court in Bihar released the warrant on a complaint lodged by ex-serviceman who alleged that the web series aired on Ekta’s OTT platform ALTBalaji insulted and hurt soldiers’ sentiments of their families by showing “objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife” reported via Press Trust of India.

Mukul Rohatgi, a senior advocate, who represents Ekta in this case explained, “The content is subscription-based and that there is freedom of choice in this country.”

The Bench however did not appreciate the petition filed by Ekta and said, “they will put a cost on for filing such a petition”.

“Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers....this court is not for those who have voices,” commented the bench.

They added, “This court works for those who don't have voices...if these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has kept the decision awaiting until next date of hearing which will be announced soon.