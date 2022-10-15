Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew to remarry - Duchess of York breaks silence on speculation

Sarah Ferguson has addressed the rumours that she and Prince Andrew - who ended their ten years of marriage in 1996- are set to remarry.



The Duke and Duchess of York, who married in 1986, split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, still continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

The princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's parents' close friendship and living situation set tongues wagging that the former couple will one day reunite romantically and remarry– something Sarah appears to have not ruled out.

"All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now," she teased when quizzed about their relationship in an interview with The Telegraph.



"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other," she added.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

Sarah and Andrew married on 23 July 1986 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Andrew's wife also wore a statement floral crown to walk down the aisle in front of 2,000 guests, before removing it to reveal her dazzling tiara!

Andrew and Sarah's wedding venue was adorned with stunning arrangements of 30, 000 beautiful flowers, which later were donated to hospices in order for the blooms to brighten up the lives of others.