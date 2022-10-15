Sarah Ferguson celebrates her birthday with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis

Sarah Ferguson celebrated her 63rd birthday with Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis, and shared adorable photos with the fans.



Prince Andrew’s former wife took to her Instagram handle and posted adorable photos with Muick and Sandy with a heartfelt message.

She wrote, “The presents that keep giving.”

Fans took an opportunity to wish Sarah a very happy birthday.

One fan commented, “Happy Birthday, Duchess. So glad can see The Queen's corgis with you.”

Another fan said, “Aww so happy to see Sandy & Muick!”

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah had inherited two of Queen’s dogs following her death on September 8.

According to BBC, the Duke of York and his daughters had gifted corgis to the Queen as a present in 2021.