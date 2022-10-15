Robbie Coltrane had SOME SPECIAL moments with Emma Watson before his death

Robbie Coltrane, famously known for essaying the iconic role of Hagrid in the eight-part fantasy film series Harry Potter, passed away on Friday, announced the actor’s agent.

Amid this, the last picture of the Cracker actor shot months before his death with his Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson has gone viral and fans are adoring the duo’s chemistry.

Pictured at an event to mark the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, the stars can be seen engaged in conversation, looking tenderly into each other's eyes.

The Scottish star, who died aged 72 yesterday, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the 90s ITV drama.

While his death was largely unexpected, Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, had previously spoken about his health issues, saying that in his latter years he was 'fighting pain 24 hours a day'.

Photo credits: DailyMail

In 2019, he was pictured using a wheelchair for the first time at a Harry Potter event, where he told fans he was waiting to have his knee replacement done.

Emma Watson, who played alongside Coltrane as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late co-star.

Sharing their last picture together - notably now Coltrane's last public photo - she said: 'Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane.

'Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.



