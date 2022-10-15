Prince William thinks his mother Diana's pain is being sold?

It's being claimed that parts of Princess Diana's Panorama interview will be depicted in the new series of The Crown.

It's revealed Prince William thinks that his mother’s Panorama interview is being used for profit. A medial outlet, citing palace sources, has claimed that the Prince of Wales is not happy as his mother's pain is being sold by some networks.



In May 2021, William was reported to have said the interview should “never be aired again”. He said it held no legitimacy and had established a false narrative commercialised for years.



Diana's eldest son also admitted that it brought him “indescribable sadness” that the interview had contributed so significantly to the “fear, paranoia and isolation” Diana reportedly felt in the final years of her life.

A source told www.stuff.co.nz that the future King had made his feelings about it “very clear” and that a fictional depiction would be “met in the way you would expect”. They added that, given the strong personal statement he had made, one could understand if he was angered about the “dramatisation of it for financial gain”.

The royal dram may also reflect the “deceitful” manner in which the interview, where the late Princess told Martin Bashir that “there were three of us in this marriage”, was obtained and its aftermath.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, apologised to Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry earlier this year "for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives."