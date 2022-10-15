Netflix ‘Dahmer’ dethroned by a new show in Top 10 list

After Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story topped the daily chart for 21 consecutive days on the most watched TV series, it was replaced by another on Friday, October 14.

The series tackles the motives of Jeffrey Dahmer and how he became one of the most notorious serial killers today. His murders were executed in Milwaukee and Ohio between 1978 and 1991.

According to The Deadline, The Watcher has now replaced the series. Both shows are limited series in the true-crime genre, and they both are the work of Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix.

The Watcher is loosely based on a true story of a couple who began receiving threatening letters to their home, which was the subject of a 2018 New York Magazine story. In the show, the story has been reimagined with an all-star cast including Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, with a lot more Ryan Murphy-style murder and mayhem involved.

Dahmer, starring Evan Peters as the titular character, earlier this week became Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time behind the fourth season of Stranger Things, with 701.37M hours viewed in just over two weeks.

The serial killer limited series has a shot at the 1B hours mark for the first 28 days of release window that Netflix measures, the outlet reported.