Pakistan to demarche US ambassador over Biden’s remark on nuclear assets

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a news conference on October 15, 2022, in Karachi. — PTV Screengrab

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday that Pakistan has decided to summon the United States ambassador and hand him a demarche over President Joe Biden’s statement on Islamabad’s nuclear assets.



In a press conference, the foreign minister said: “We know how to safeguard our nuclear arsenal and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety are concerned."

“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. If questions are to be raised then they should be over Indian nuclear weapons," the foreign minister said while calling out the Biden administration's dual standards.

Bilawal said he had discussed President Biden's statement with the Prime Minister in detail and hoped this incident would not affect the Pakistan-US relations negatively.

"We will make sure our engagements with the US continue in the right direction," Bilawal said.

United States President Joe Biden Saturday said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

The US president made the comments while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday.

“And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden was quoted as saying in a transcript of the address, published on the White House’s website.

Biden’s remarks were made with regard to the changing geopolitical situation globally, as he highlighted that the world was changing rapidly, and countries were rethinking their alliances.

“And the truth of the matter is — I genuinely believe this — that the world is looking to us. Not a joke. Even our enemies are looking to us to figure out how we figure this out, what we do,” he added.

More to follow…