Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ upcoming season casts ‘Black Sails’ actor for this role

Black Sails actress, Hannah New, will be seen in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, per The Deadline.



New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, a firebrand widow. The outlet detailed that New’s character is widowed at an early age. However, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.

The actress, 38, is best known for playing Eleanor Guthrie across four seasons of Black Sails. Furthermore, Hannah broke out in 2014 movie Maleficent playing Princess Leila alongside Angelina Jolie and has also featured in Guillermo del Toro’s The Strain and Danny Boyle’s Trust, both for FX. Moreover, she also stars opposite Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp in Julian Gilbey’s Summit Fever.

Bridgerton’s upcoming season will focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown). After Penelope has given up on her crush on Colin and “decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence” so that she can continue to live both her lives as Penelope and as the notorious writer Lady Whistledown.

Colin on the other hand returns from his summer travels “with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.” However, the young Bridgerton lad is disheartened to see that his friend, Penelope is now giving him the “cold shoulder.” In a bid to win her friendship again, Colin offers to help her in finding her a husband by giving her lesson on confidence. Although, he will soon find himself in a dilemma – whether he likes her as just a friend or more…

When will Bridgerton season three premiere?

While Netflix has not announced a date, the series is currently in production, which means new episodes are likely to be released sometime in 2023.