Prince Andrew 'won't be kicked out of' Windsor Castle for Queen's sake: Expert

Prince Andrew future has been secured by Queen Elizabeth II with a contingency plan.
The deceased monarch has put in place a strategy for the Duke of York's finances despite stripping his titles, says expert
Speaking on the Royal Beat podcast, royal expert Russell Myers declares Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson "won't be getting kicked out" of Windsor.
He added: "There's been a lot of discussion about where Andrew's money will come from, how he will finance his lifestyle, but the Queen will have looked after him."
This comes after Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting America's Virginia Giuffre, back when she was 17. The Duke settled his civil lawsuit out of court earlier this year.
