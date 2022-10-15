Prince Harry was worried about having ‘limited shelf life’ as royal

Prince Harry was allegedly worried about having a "limited shelf life" as a royal as the Duke thought he would become less relevant, claimed a royal author.

Valentine Low of Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown talked about Harry’s frustration during an interview with Palace Confidential.

“Harry’s been frustrated and [he] has had a similar drive to [King] Charles in the sense that Harry’s aware that he has, or he felt, he had a limited shelf life,” Valentine said.

The author continued: “He felt that royals if they’re not on the track to become monarch, they become less relevant as they grow older, as they move down the line of succession and as younger, more glamorous, more interesting royals come along.”

He further added: “So Harry felt that by the time Prince George was going to 18 or so, no one would care about Harry. So he had this relatively small number of years in which he could make an impact and he was very keen to make an impact quickly.”