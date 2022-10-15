Biden thinks Pakistan might be one of world's most dangerous nations

US President Joe Biden during his address in California. — AFP

United States President Joe Biden expressed the belief that Pakistan may be one of the "most dangerous nations in the world" during an address in California while speaking about the changing global geopolitical situation.



The US president reasoned that he thought so as Pakistan has "nuclear weapons without cohesion".

According to the transcript, available on the White House website, of Biden's address at a democratic congressional campaign committee reception in California, he said:

“… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

A senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an unofficial talk with Geo News, called Biden's remarks "unnecessary", saying it is difficult to understand in what context President Biden made the unnecessary remarks.

The official added that several US presidents and the US government have always described the security and controls of Pakistan's nuclear programme as effective and standard.

More to follow...

