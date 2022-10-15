Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome second baby

The Drake & Josh alum and his wife, Paige O'Brien Peck, have welcomed their second baby together, Paige revealed on Instagram.

The couple have a three-year-old son Max Milo.

In a sweet post, Paige shared a set of photos of the new-born with the elder brother kissing his forehead. Another photo showed Max lying next to his little brother and the third is a single shot of the newly arrived member.

The mom of two captioned the post with the name of the baby, simply writing, “Shai [blue heart emoji].”

Josh Peck also shared a photo of the two brothers together, captioning the post, “Shai Miller Peck”



The Snow Day actor tied the knot with Paige in June 2017 during a sweet ceremony held in Malibu, California.



The couple quietly revealed the baby news on Instagram, where Paige shared a baby bump photo from the couple's trip to Italy earlier this year, PEOPLE.

"Is mine or no?" Josh joked in a comment.

Among the other comments was one from Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget, whom Josh appeared with on Fuller House. "There she is! So stunning! Love you!" said Rizzo, 43.

"Gorgeous Mama!" added John Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.