PM Shehbaz’s another ‘audio leak’ hits social media

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Another purported audio leak of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif surfaced on the social media on Thursday days after the coalition government directed a high-level investigation into the alleged hacking and leak of sensitive audio conversations.

In the latest audio, the prime minister purportedly talks about appointing special assistants from the ruling coalition with an unknown person, says a news report. The unidentified man could be heard talking about the Pakistan Peoples Party, asking for posts of PM’s key aides.

The voice believed to be of PM Shehbaz could be heard, saying, “No, it is not like that, Bilawal Bhutto spoke to me in this regard.” Another voice then said, “We have to adjust Zafar Mahmood and Jahanzeb Sahib also…I will tell you a final number today.”

He added that Muttahida Qaumi Movement member, Malik Ahmed, was reminded that he played a pivotal role in making the deal with two parties... “I am sending you his portfolio; he belongs to Karachi.”