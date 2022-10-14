IGP orders action against cops having links with drug peddlers

karachi: Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered action against police officials having links with the drug mafia in the province.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Thursday, he sought details of the police action against narcotic business in the province, reviews the police strategy and gave instructions for systematic crackdown.

Officials said the Sindh police chief gave instructions in the context of the overall measures taken by the police regarding sale of narcotics, Gutka and Mawa at the provincial level, asserting the need for effective measures against the drug business that caused degradation and increase in crimes in society.

IGP Memon gave instructions to the Special Branch to update the list of the elements involved in the purchase and sale of narcotics, Gutka and Mawa, and their patrons, and speed up the ongoing operations against such suspects at the range, districts and zones level.

Expressing anger at cops working in collusion with the drug mafia, the Sindh police chief stated that if police officers and police employees were found involved in buying and selling narcotics, Gutka and Mawa with evidence, not only departmental action would be taken against them but also legal proceedings would be ensured.

Officials said that the IGP told the police to take the issue of narcotics seriously. He also referred to a report of the Special branch that mentioned that more than 150 policemen had links with the drug mafia but investigations against them were under way.

Taking notice of the report, the police chief said whosoever were mentioned in the list should immediately be transferred to other ranges or districts either in interior Sindh or in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by the DIGs and SSPs from Special Branch, Headquarters Sindh, Technical, Intelligence, Security, Operations, Logistics, including ASPs and other officials who participated through video link from interior Sindh.

IGP Memon congratulated ASP Hyderabad Alina Rajpar for a successful operation against drugs and presented a cash reward and certificate of appreciation to her. Moreover, giving a special task to the ASPs present in the meeting, he said they should ensure a highly coordinated and systematic crackdown on the suspects involved in buying and selling narcotics, Gutka and Mawa.

Later, the IGP held another meeting with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials at the Central Police Office and directed them to take strict action and crackdown against arms smugglers.

Officials said the CTD was entrusted with the task of preventing the sale and supply of illegal arms. The police chief also appreciated courageous efforts of the department to eradicate terrorism.

On the occasion, Additional IG CTD Imran Yaqoob Minhas gave briefing on the departmental issues against crimes and discussed issues such as the encounter between CTD and terrorists in recent days. He informed the meeting about the treatment of injured personnel of CTD.

The police chief said the steps taken by the people against terrorists to protect the life and property of the people were worthy of praise because saving even one life meant saving the entire humanity.

He said that in order to make measures against terrorism and other crimes successful and productive, the network of surveillance, detection and intelligence should be made more integrated and effective. He directed senior officers of the CTD to ensure the prevention of sale and purchase of illegal arms by identifying and marking the means of regular transportation of such weapons.