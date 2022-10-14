Floods, landslides kill 48 in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Major flooding and landslides caused by monsoon rains in Nepal have killed 48 people in the past two weeks, with 13 others missing after being swept away by a river, officials said on Thursday.

“There was heavy rainfall during the end of the monsoon which caused landslides and flooding in western parts of the country,” disaster management official Pradip Kumar Koirala told AFP. “We are currently carrying out rescue and relief-distribution operations in those areas by mobilising security forces and other agencies as the weather situation has improved there.”

In the remote village of Rachuli in Karnali province, 13 people on their way to a funeral were washed away by the Tila River on Sunday, local official Saroj Adhikari told AFP. “The search operation is still ongoing. But the hope is very low now,” he said.