Four fresh faces on PSB Board

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday inducted four new members in the Board (General Council) relieving the same strength of members in the process.Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari confirmed to The News on Thursday that People's Party stalwart Faratullah Babar, former Pakistan Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, President/secretary General Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association and President/secretary general Pakistan Cycling Federation have been added to the Board.”Four new members have been added to the Board.

They include senior politician Faratullah Babar and former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik. Two spots meant for federations will be filled by Snooker and Billiard Association and Cycling Federations,” the Minister who is also the president of the Board told The News.

The PSB Board was last constituted in February 2022 and included a majority of the members having a close association with the PTI government headed by Imran Khan.

The PSB Board is headed by Minister IPC Ehsanur Rehman Mazari with the following as its members:Secretary of the Administrative Division, Ministry of IPC, as Vice President; President Pakistan Olympics Association (POA); Director General Pakistan Sports Board; Chairman Higher Education Commission; Managing Director NESPAK or his nominee not below BPS-20 officer or equivalent; President/ Secretary General Snooker and Billiard Association; President/ Secretary General of Pakistan Cycling Federation; President/ Secretary General Services Sports Control Board; Faratullah Babar; and Rashid Malik.

The new PSB Board is expected to meet in two weeks’ time to discuss improving the national athletes’ training and coaching.The hasty decision of Circle Kabbadi affiliation with the PSB will also come under review.

The matter of doping control, and measures taken in recent times in special connection with establishing a new anti-doping body will also be discussed in the Board meeting.

The PSB has received a WADA email, giving the IPC Minister the total authority to form its own NADO. Since the government financially supports all anti-doping activities, WADA feels that the government of Pakistan should have its own body.Dr Waqar, chairman and pioneer of Anti-Doping Association of Pakistan (ADOP) since 2008, has already resigned due to financial and administrative hurdles.

The PSB Board is expected to get the feedback of South Asian member countries on the possible 14th SA Games dates in wake of the rescheduling of Asian Games that are now set to be held in September 2023.

The South Asian Olympic Committee has already decided to hold the 14th SA Games in March 2024 instead of October 2023.

However, the dispute on possible venues for the Games continues with POA more interested in holding the Games at four cities while the government wants Islamabad and Lahore to stage the Games.