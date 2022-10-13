‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ being screened from today

File Photo

LAHORE: There is something grand about the Legend of Maula Jatt presented by Geo Films. The retold story of Maula Jatt (played by Fawad Khan), a man pitted against a clan consumed by vice and vengeance, the film’s cinematography and sound are remarkable. The action-packed film -- with never a dull moment -- will be shown in cinemas in the country from today. The film was screened in Cue Cinema on Wednesday just before the star-studded red-carpet premiere.

With powerful dialogues penned by Nasir Adeeb, the set of the film is breathtakingly larger than life, credit for which goes to director Bilal Lashari. Produced by Ammara Hikmat under a joint venture between Encyclomedia and Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures, the film’s screenplay is by Bilal Lashari. The filmmakers have partnered with Pakistan s largest media conglomerate and an important contributor to the revival of Pakistani cinema, Geo Films, as their presenting partner. The film will be locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, who is well known for his work and contribution to cinema over the decades and internationally the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.

Fawad Khan is all set to amaze viewers in his Maula Jatt avatar — the soft-spoken, good-looking actor’s fight scenes in particular coming as yet another feat in his acting arsenal. Fawad Khan’s Maula Jatt is unstoppable. The women in the film are shown as brave and fierce. It is refreshing to see Mahira Khan’s Mukkho Jatti on the screen, with her immense faith in Maula. The antagonist of the film, the much-feared Noori Natt, has been played masterfully by Hamza Ali Abbasi who too has displayed his skill in the beautifully choreographed fight sequences in the movie. Completing the Natt clan are Humaima Malik as Daaro Nattni and Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, both playing their roles with aplomb. Faris Shafi plays Mooda, while veteran actors Nayyaz Ijaz and Shafqat Cheema are also part of the starry cast.

The Legend of Maula Jatt revisits the story that was originally told in 1979. Set in rural Punjab, the film’s grandeur could even be seen in the teasers out before its release. The film s premiere was a star-studded affair. Apart from the film s cast and production team -- including Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed, Shafqat Cheema and others -- many of Pakistan’s leading entertainment celebrities like Resham, Shaan, Adnan Siddiqui and Kubra Khan attended the premiere.