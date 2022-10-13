It’s time to learn from painful history of country: Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif (L) and Maryam Nawaz. —Twiiter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that today (October 12) is the day to learn lessons from the painful history of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said that today (Wednesday) the Constitution was violated and Parliament was dissolved. “We went through such experiences four times,” added the PMLN supremo.

Saying the question is being asked as to why the country has remained behind and not developed, Nawaz Sharif said the country has suffered a lot, but there is still time to address the problems.