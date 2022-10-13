Ericsson launches programme

LAHORE: Ericsson Pakistan has launched a graduate program to offer the country's young talent learning and career development opportunities, a statement said on Wednesday.
Experts from Ericsson training and supporting young Pakistani talent, the Ericsson Pakistan Graduate Program would provide on-the-job, project-based, classroom training, and online learning in information and communications technology (ICT), the company said.
The initiative would help graduates gain valuable work experience, skills, and knowledge and get professional project-based knowledge in a fast-changing ICT sector, it added.
Speaking on the launch, Aamir Ahsan Khan, president and country manager of Ericsson Pakistan, said the programme would enhance skills and knowledge of young graduates while empowering them as technology experts.
The country manager was of the view that youth are catalysts to realisation of a digital Pakistan and will lead the country’s digital future in different areas such as fintech, internet of things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and others.
