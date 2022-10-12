My fake dirty videos being made: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.—Facebook

NANKANA SAHIB: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that his government was ousted by a foreign conspiracy because he had refused to compromise on self-respect of the country and give an NRO to looters. He said that shoe shiners had been imposed on the country.

Addressing a public gathering here at the Government Guru Nanak High School ground in Nankana on Tuesday, Imran said that the government had done a good job by leaking the audio on cipher and now the reality had come in front of the public that his government was ousted by a foreign conspiracy. He said that a commission on leaks should comprise judges whose credibility is beyond question.

The PTI chief criticised Pervez Musharraf for giving NROs to the PMLN and PPP, and said that both the parties had looted the national wealth with impunity. He said the whole nation was paying the price of wrongdoings of both the parties. He said that he was going to court on the leaks of tapes of the PM House and office.

Imran said that now it would be known who was involved in this crime. He said that fake and vulgar tapes were being brought against him and his other party leaders. The nation was standing with him and his opponents could not be successful due to such fake tapes, he claimed.

Talking about education reforms, he said uniform syllabus was the need of the hour. He said he did so by introducing uniform syllabus till primary. He said the poor had the right to become officers and prime ministers of the country after getting modern education. Imran cited the example of NUML University and said that students of NUML got jobs the moment they complete their education. He said that 85 to 95 percent of the students of NUML got jobs and earned salaries in thousands of rupees.

He said that prosperity could come to the country through reforms in education sector. He said that those countries were destroyed where the law was not equal for all. The looters were roaming freely. He said that there was justice and fair play in Riasat-i-Madina. But here are different laws for the rich and poor. He said that inflation was on the rise and farmers were facing severe problems.

He said that he would soon give a call to the masses to oust the rulers. Later, an oath was also taken from the participants that they would also participate in the march. Former interior minister Ijaz Shah, Yasmin Rashid, former tehsil nazim Shahzad Khaled, MPA Mian Atif and a large number of people were present.