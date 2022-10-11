Shooting skill hallmark of a professional soldier: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the closing ceremony of the 42nd Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at Jhelum Garrison on Monday.

The mega shooting event was conducted at Army Marksmanship Unit on August 22, which concluded on Monday. Over 2,000 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) including Rangers (Sindh, Punjab), Frontier Corps and GB Scouts as well as civilians participated in the competition that comprised numerous events involving different ranges and types of weapons.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff (CAF), was the guest of honour and gave away prizes. In the Inter Formation Competition, Mangla Corps came first followed by Bahawalpur Corps.

In the Civil Armed Forces (CAF) category, the trophy was won by Punjab Rangers while Gilgit Baltistan Scouts received the runners-up trophy. In Inter Services matches, Pakistan Army won three out of four contests including COAS, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) matches, while Pak Navy won CISM match.

Pak Navy remained runners-up in COAS and CNS matches while PAF came second in CAS match. Pakistan Army won Shotgun, Long Range and Small Bore Trophies in Open National Matches.

Pakistan Navy won the Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge Match while Pakistan Army secured second position. The Biggest Military Shooting Honour ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy along with Gold Medal of ‘National Rifle Association of United Kingdom (UK)’ was awarded to Lance Naik Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of 112 Wing Gilgit Baltistan Scouts.

The President’s Cup National Challenge Match Trophy was awarded to Maj Ahmad Jehanzeb of Army Marksmanship Unit. The Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Small Bore National Challenge Match was won by Pakistan Army. The ‘Best Shot Match Trophy’ was awarded to Lance Naik Allah Ditta of 165 Field Regiment Artillery. Two new National Records were also made during the National Level matches.