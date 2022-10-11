Aleem Khan, Aun Chaudhry meet Nawaz, Maryam

LONDON: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan recently met former prime minister and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, local media reported.

Another disgruntled leader Aun Chaudhry, who is currently serving as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor on tourism and sports, also met the former premier. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz also participated in the meeting. According to reports, they held important discussions regarding the Punjab government.

Sources revealed Aun Chaudhary has come to London to attend this important meeting. However, Aleem Khan left shortly after meeting Nawaz Sharif. While talking to the media, Aleem Khan refused to give any further details. “I will avoid talking about politics. Let’s talk about the weather. The weather in London will not have any effect on the politics of Pakistan.”

It must be mentioned that Aleem Khan had parted ways with the PTI after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister. He had openly supported Hamza Shehbaz during the recent election of Punjab chief minister. Awn Chaudhry threw his weight behind estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen after relations soured with Imran Khan.