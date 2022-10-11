Cinemascope - ‘Our film is 45 years old. It’s time to watch this new iteration of Maula Jatt’ — Actor Mustafa Qureshi

By Amina Baig

If the only things you took away from 1979’s Maula Jatt, or the spinoff, Maula Jatt Tey Noori Natt, were Maula’s gandasa and how petrified of Noori Natt you were, then watching Mustafa Qureshi, the OG Noori Natt, as he watches Hamza Ali Abbasi, Noori Natt 2.0, is an exceptional treat.

The actor arrived at the press viewing of The Legend Of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia and Lashari films, in association with AAA Motion Pictures. The filmmakers have partnered with Geo Films as their exhibiting partner, which is not just the largest media group in the country but also a vital contributor to the revival of cinema in Pakistan. The Legend of Maula Jatt will be locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, known for his contribution to cinema. On the international front, the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.

“Our film is 45 years old,” said Qureshi. “It’s time to watch this new iteration of Maula Jatt and discuss that.”

Qureshi’s Noori Natt was integral to the original Maula Jatt, both film and character, as is Hamza Ali Abbasi’s Noori Natt. Promising to speak more about watching his former avatar as played by another actor once he watches a bit of the film, Qureshi said:

“Hamari film tu ghareebana thi, uss ko ameerana sirf audience ke pyaar ne banaya (our film was a meek effort, it was raised to heroic standards by the audience).”

Maula Jatt was the then-typical story of a rural good guy playing against forces much stronger than him, but triumphing over each one single-handedly. This genre of cinema was particularly popular in the subcontinent in the ‘80s and ‘90s, as perhaps it inspired audiences into believing they were capable of more.

Of course, the Pakistani film industry was operating on very meagre technology, and if we are to look critically at the original Maula Jatt, it lacked technical finesse, a sophisticated plot, and even – you are free to disagree – a compelling soundtrack. What it did have going for it was great dialogues, which remain iconic to date, and actors Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi elevating Maula and Noori to larger-than-life characters who are still instantly recognizable to any Pakistani.

At intermission, Mustafa Qureshi was impressed with the film overall. “It is very advanced,” he said, “maybe it should have been in Urdu.” He admitted in the very next instant: “the producers did well by bringing Punjabi film back to the theaters.”

He also seemed satisfied to that point by Hamza Ali Abbasi’s portrayal of Noori Natt, “he has done well,” said Qureshi. “You will notice that my lines from the original film are getting the most applause so far.

“The real test of Noori Natt begins after intermission though,” he said, “that’s when the story gets even more interesting.”

A definite welcome addition to the roster of movies screening at cinemas across the country, The Legend Of Maula Jatt is slated to release on October 13, 2022.