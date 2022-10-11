Nawaz, Maryam flout country’s laws: Cheema

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema in a statement has said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz made serious allegations against national institutions while flouting the country's laws in their speeches.
He said forcibly broadcasting anti-state speech of a fugitive from abroad with the help of state machinery is condemnable. The adviser said that Nawaz Sharif's revengeful thinking against state institutions was clearly visible from his speech. Cheema said that Nawaz Sharif in his speech not only cursed Imran Khan for not giving NRO, but also kept demanding accountability from the judiciary.
