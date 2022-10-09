Stray bullet claims life

PESHAWAR: A young man was killed when hit by a stray bullet in the provincial capital.
Police officials confirmed the death of Muhammad Umair, a telephone engineer, in the busy cellular phone market in Saddar Bazaar. He was hit by a stray bullet as soon as he left his shop for home.
Umair was taken to a hospital immediately but he succumbed to injuries. Thousands of shots are fired in the air almost daily, especially weekends, in various parts of the province. The menace of celebratory firing in weddings and other festive occasions has increased in recent years as scores of people and groups can be seen brandishing weapons in public and promoting gun culture.
