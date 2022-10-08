India probing cough syrup linked to child deaths

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities are investigating cough syrups made by a local pharmaceutical company after the World Health Organisation said they could be responsible for the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.
The UN health agency issued an alert this week warning that four cough and cold remedies manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in northern Haryana state could cause acute kidney injuries.
Laboratory testing had found unacceptable levels of potentially life-threatening contaminants, the WHO said, adding that the products may have been distributed beyond the West African country.
