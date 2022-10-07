Govt approves Rs25.12bn locust emergency, food security project

ISLAMABAD: With a provision to recruit 545 persons and purchase 315 vehicles, including eight drones, 230 motorbikes, laptops, desktops, etc, the government on Thursday approved the Locust Emergency and Food Security project with an estimated cost of Rs25.12 billion.
The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) met under the chairmanship of the federal minister for planning and granted approval for the project. The project would enhance the country’s preparedness for combating future locust and other invasive pest attacks and mitigate the negative socio-economic impacts.
