Problems of workers discussed

Islamabad : Federal Parliamentary secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Syed Agha Rafiullah Wednesday visited Workers Welfare Trust, says a press release.

Workers Welfare Trust Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmed briefed him about the working of the trust and problems faced for the staff members.

He also said that trust will resolve issues of workers as per the vision

of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Sajid Hussain Toori and Federal Secretary Zulfiqar Haider.