Unemployed man shoots wife, mother dead in Manghopir

A man shot dead his wife and mother at his house in Sultanabad’s Haji Fazal Town on Thursday. People of the locality rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots and found both women lying in a pool of blood. One of the neighbours informed the Manghopir police and the ambulance service about the incident. Rescuers took the women to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced 32-year-old Gulshera and 60-year-old Bakht Bibi dead.

The police said the suspect, Dilawar Khan, had been unemployed for a long time and he often used to fight with his mother and wife due to financial issues. He opened fire on them during a routine argument and escaped the scene. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story; however, the police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspect.