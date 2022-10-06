385 new dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 385 new dengue cases have been reported during the last twenty four hours. According to the health department, ninety five patients have been hospitalised while the number of active cases in the province has reached 2314. The dengue fever has claimed eight lives in the province so far.
