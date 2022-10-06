54pc Pakistanis show willingness to help flood victims: survey'

KARACHI: Every second Pakistani showed his willingness to help his countrymen stranded in the flooded areas, while 52 percent opted for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to give their donations and 48 percent opted for government institutions.
This was revealed by the Ipsos survey, in which more than 1,000 respondents participated, while the survey was conducted between September 7 and 12. In the survey, 54 percent respondents showed their willingness to play their part for rehabilitation of flood victims, however 29 percent refused to do so, while 17 percent had a moderate view.
When asked who is playing an effective role in coping with the flood situation, 50 percent respondents showed their satisfaction over the Pakistan Army’s flood relief efforts, while 34 percent lauded the federal government’s efforts, 13 percent were satisfied with NGOs’ role, two percent with provincial governments, while only one percent expressed their satisfaction over the role played by the political parties, revealed the Ipsos survey.
KARACHI: The unknown hacker continued to spill beans revealing on Wednesday that former director general of Federal...
Aiwan-e-Sadr has assured the government that the presidential address will be a smooth affair as President Arif Alvi...
Islamabad all set to request IMF to make conditions attached to EFF lenient, especially freezing fuel price adjustment...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has convened the Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting on...
ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, during his visit to Muzaffarabad, referred to the territory as...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan sought accounts detail of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran...
Comments