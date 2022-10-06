54pc Pakistanis show willingness to help flood victims: survey'

KARACHI: Every second Pakistani showed his willingness to help his countrymen stranded in the flooded areas, while 52 percent opted for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to give their donations and 48 percent opted for government institutions.

This was revealed by the Ipsos survey, in which more than 1,000 respondents participated, while the survey was conducted between September 7 and 12. In the survey, 54 percent respondents showed their willingness to play their part for rehabilitation of flood victims, however 29 percent refused to do so, while 17 percent had a moderate view.

When asked who is playing an effective role in coping with the flood situation, 50 percent respondents showed their satisfaction over the Pakistan Army’s flood relief efforts, while 34 percent lauded the federal government’s efforts, 13 percent were satisfied with NGOs’ role, two percent with provincial governments, while only one percent expressed their satisfaction over the role played by the political parties, revealed the Ipsos survey.