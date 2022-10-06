President rejects mercy petitions of five convicts

NAWABSHAH: Four people, including factory owner and his two sons, were killed due to suffocation in a pickle...
SUKKUR: A witness in the Ajay Lalwani murder case was killed on Wednesday in a road accident in district...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a notice to a PTI candidate Faisal Khan Niazi from...
KARACHI: TikToker Hareem Shah Wednesday recorded her statement to the Federal Investigation Agency in a...
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: With the multiple video footages of Muslims being publicly flogged by Hindu fanatics surfacing on...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has decided to boycott the speech of President Dr Arif...
Comments