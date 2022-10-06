SC rejects Sindh govt plea seeking stay on SHC order

ISLAMABAD: Upholding the order of Sindh High Court regarding constituting committees comprising sessions judges for overseeing the flood relief operations in the province, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the request of Sindh government.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the appeal of Sindh Government against the order of SHC. Rejecting the plea of Sindh government, the SC issued notices to the relevant parties. The Sindh government had considered the formation of such committees as tantamount to interference in the provincial government.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the High Court had issued order for the protection of fundamental rights of the people of the province, who were badly affected by the recent floods. The judge said the court may issue the stay order if it deemed it necessary after hearing to the other party on next date of hearing. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for a week.